OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 110 shares of the software company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9%

ADSK stock opened at $247.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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