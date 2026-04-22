OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,855 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $77,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.37. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $437.62 and a one year high of $650.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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