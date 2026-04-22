OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 16,441 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Welltower were worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.43.

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Welltower Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $206.41 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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