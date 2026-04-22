OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 26,710 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 26,710 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2%

MU stock opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.23 and a 200-day moving average of $323.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven memory demand and capacity tightness — Micron says HBM capacity is sold out through 2026, supporting a powerful cash‑flow and valuation story for MU as AI servers require more high‑bandwidth memory. Read More.

AI-driven memory demand and capacity tightness — Micron says HBM capacity is sold out through 2026, supporting a powerful cash‑flow and valuation story for MU as AI servers require more high‑bandwidth memory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron is materially moving S&P earnings estimates — multiple reports (including Goldman commentary) show MU accounts for a large share of recent S&P EPS revisions, highlighting how Micron’s growth is now a major driver of market profit expectations. Read More.

Micron is materially moving S&P earnings estimates — multiple reports (including Goldman commentary) show MU accounts for a large share of recent S&P EPS revisions, highlighting how Micron’s growth is now a major driver of market profit expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support and price targets — brokers and research notes (multiple buy ratings and elevated price targets; median target near $525) are underpinning sentiment and attracting momentum flows. Read More.

Strong analyst support and price targets — brokers and research notes (multiple buy ratings and elevated price targets; median target near $525) are underpinning sentiment and attracting momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into memory/AI names — Wall Street notes (KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley coverage) and a broad semiconductor rebound are redirecting capital into memory specialists like Micron. Read More.

Sector rotation into memory/AI names — Wall Street notes (KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley coverage) and a broad semiconductor rebound are redirecting capital into memory specialists like Micron. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-week positioning — traders are watching upcoming peer results (Intel, SK Hynix, Texas Instruments) and options flows; MU is consolidating near highs with lower volume as participants await fresh catalysts. Read More.

Earnings-week positioning — traders are watching upcoming peer results (Intel, SK Hynix, Texas Instruments) and options flows; MU is consolidating near highs with lower volume as participants await fresh catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk‑on backdrop — a broader risk appetite (Bitcoin / big tech rally, ceasefire headlines) is helping lift MU alongside the rest of the AI‑chip complex. Read More.

Macro risk‑on backdrop — a broader risk appetite (Bitcoin / big tech rally, ceasefire headlines) is helping lift MU alongside the rest of the AI‑chip complex. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — Quiver’s insider‑trade tally shows many executive sales vs few buys, which some investors view as a caution sign even amid strong fundamentals. Read More.

Concentrated insider selling — Quiver’s insider‑trade tally shows many executive sales vs few buys, which some investors view as a caution sign even amid strong fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bubble/overheat warnings and valuation risk — analysts and columnists flag the SOX and memory names rally as the most rapid since 2002 and urge caution that momentum could reverse if demand growth disappoints. Read More.

Bubble/overheat warnings and valuation risk — analysts and columnists flag the SOX and memory names rally as the most rapid since 2002 and urge caution that momentum could reverse if demand growth disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish views exist — critical pieces argue MU’s parabolic run could stall and highlight technical/valuation fragility, reinforcing downside risk on any negative news. Read More.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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