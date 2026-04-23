OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 302,252 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,587 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 302,252 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.12% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,780 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,517 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.LXP Industrial Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is currently 154.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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