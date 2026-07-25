Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,562 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 631,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Ovintiv worth $87,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Key Ovintiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv reported robust Q2 cash flow, including $1.6 billion from operations and $682 million in free cash flow, while returning a large portion of that cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company also said full-year shareholder returns are expected to exceed 60% of free cash flow. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Ovintiv reported robust Q2 cash flow, including $1.6 billion from operations and $682 million in free cash flow, while returning a large portion of that cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company also said full-year shareholder returns are expected to exceed 60% of free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 production guidance, citing higher expected oil and condensate output without increasing capital spending, which suggests improving efficiency and stronger operating leverage. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

The company raised full-year 2026 production guidance, citing higher expected oil and condensate output without increasing capital spending, which suggests improving efficiency and stronger operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv completed the sale of its Anadarko assets for about $2.82 billion in cash and ended the quarter with net debt of $2.995 billion, or just 0.6x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a cleaner balance sheet. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Ovintiv completed the sale of its Anadarko assets for about $2.82 billion in cash and ended the quarter with net debt of $2.995 billion, or just 0.6x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a cleaner balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports its income profile but was largely expected.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports its income profile but was largely expected. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per share of $1.74 missed analyst estimates of around $1.91 to $1.94, which may cap some of the upside from the otherwise strong operating results. Ovintiv (OVV) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ovintiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $64.61. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.20). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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