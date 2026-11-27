Clean Energy Transition LLP lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC - Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,062 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 329,224 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up about 4.0% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 0.49% of Owens Corning worth $43,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,445,000. Nykredit A S bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $133,685,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $4,578,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $3,582,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore set a $185.00 price target on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Research lowered Owens Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $159.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.40%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a building-products company that develops and manufactures materials for residential and commercial construction. Its products include roofing shingles and components, insulation for buildings and industrial applications, and interior and exterior doors. Founded in 1938 through the combination of Owens-Illinois Glass Company and Corning Glass Works' fiberglass operations, the company has a long history of developing glass-fiber-based materials. It is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and serves customers in North America and international markets.

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