Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC - Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,208 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 62,934 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Owens Corning Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $159.42. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.26). Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Owens Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company's core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

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