Free Trial
→ Millionaire Investor Warns: “Brace for Apple Collapse” (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

3 High-Potential Stocks Analysts Say Could Soar

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 15, 2024
Reddit social media application on smartphone

Key Points

  • Even after a broader market sell-off last week, analysts were bold enough to boost price targets for three stocks. 
  • With enough fundamental strength and momentum to justify more upside, these stocks might offer a discount. 
  • EPS growth, low prices relative to 52-week highs, and more bullish price targets all contribute to a better relief rally.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies

Wall Street analysts understand that their reputations and careers are on the line each time they issue a recommendation for—or against—a stock. Knowing this, investors would find the weight of the decision-making and stock rating all the more important now that the S&P 500 has survived one of the worst weeks of 2024. During volatile times, each analyst boost carries double weight.

After the so-called “Carry Trade” between U.S. dollars and the Japanese yen started to unwind due to interest rate hikes in Japan, stock markets worldwide took a nose dive. The good news is that some low-hanging fruit became available for investors and analysts as newly low prices proved near irresistible. Presented with the opportunity to cement their careers, analysts picked three stocks to boost last week.

Topping the list is a recent runner in the technology sector. Shares of Reddit Inc. NYSE: RDDT now trade at 76% of their 52-week high, and analysts think the price should be much higher. The same opinion applies to this building and construction materials maker, who trades at a reasonable discount; Owens Corning NYSE: OC is worth a look. Last, rideshare and delivery platform Uber Technologies Inc. NYSE: UBER earned some attention.

Reddit Stock’s Strong Financial Momentum Boosts Analyst Confidence

Reddit Today

Reddit, Inc. stock logo
RDDTRDDT 90-day performance
Reddit
$54.95
+0.43 (+0.79%)
(As of 08/14/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$37.35
$78.08
Price Target
$65.56
Add to Watchlist

In the company’s recent quarterly earnings, investors will note that all essential drivers for Reddit stock look the same way, up and to the right. Starting with revenue, the company reached $281.2 million for a 54% annual growth rate, blowing past most peers in the space.


More importantly, the user base behind this revenue also grew significantly. Daily Active Users (DAU) reached 91.2 million, 51% higher than a year ago. And even though Reddit still posted a narrower loss of $10.1 million for the quarter, one more critical metric came out in the green.

Free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures) grew to $27.2 million from a net outflow 12 months prior. Facing all this bullish evidence, analysts on Wall Street now forecast a 23.9% upside from where the stock trades today, as implied by the consensus $65.6 price target.

Those at Needham & Co. stood out from the pack. They placed a $75 price target on Reddit stock, calling for an even bigger upside of 42% from today’s stock price.

Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) Price Chart for Thursday, August, 15, 2024

Real Estate Rebound Sparks Positive Sentiment for Owens Corning Stock

Owens Corning Today

Owens Corning stock logo
OCOC 90-day performance
Owens Corning
$158.54
-0.95 (-0.60%)
(As of 08/14/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$109.95
$191.13
Dividend Yield
1.51%
P/E Ratio
12.84
Price Target
$184.23
Add to Watchlist

Whether investors know it or not, the Federal Reserve (the Fed) aims to cut interest rates by the end of 2024. According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, these cuts could be here as soon as September 2024, in fact, and that is going to affect plenty of interest, with real estate being one of them.

As the United States building permits returned to pre-COVID levels and the mortgage market index came down to 1997 readings, investors need to focus on what’s next for the real estate sector rather than worry about the present state of affairs.

When interest rates come down, mortgage rates will closely follow, causing new demand for housing and, therefore, an uptick in building permits. All of this new construction, or at least the willingness to remodel and renovate existing homes with cheaper credit rates, will call upon Owens Corning to deliver on this demand.

This could be the trend making those at the Royal Bank of Canada push a price target for Owens Corning stock up to $213 a share, which directly calls for as much as 35.6% upside from where the company trades today.

Owens Corning (OC) Price Chart for Thursday, August, 15, 2024

Inflation Set to Boost Uber Stock by Expanding Driver Base

Uber Technologies Today

Uber Technologies, Inc. stock logo
UBERUBER 90-day performance
Uber Technologies
$71.93
+0.87 (+1.22%)
(As of 08/14/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$40.09
$82.14
P/E Ratio
116.02
Price Target
$87.47
Add to Watchlist

As consumers in the United States struggle with inflation and rising costs across the board, looking for a second job might not be as feasible as it once was. This is why a side ‘hustle,’ as they call it today, might be a better fix. Uber allows everyday drivers to monetize their vehicles by joining a driver network.

In this case, Uber’s earning power could be about to hit a tailwind on the back of potentially growing driver bases; considering the stock only trades at 74% of its 52-week high, investors can probably guess that there could be a discount in the making.

Wall Street analysts agree, as they now forecast up to 157.1% EPS growth for Uber stock's next 12 months. This helped Citigroup slap a price target of $98 a share for Uber stock as recently as August 2024. To prove these targets right, the stock must rally by as much as 43% from where it trades today.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Price Chart for Thursday, August, 15, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning Cover
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Reddit (RDDT)
1.25 of 5 stars
1.25 / 5 stars		$54.95+0.8%N/AN/AModerate Buy$65.56
Owens Corning (OC)
4.6309 of 5 stars
4.63 / 5 stars		$158.54-0.6%1.51%12.84Moderate Buy$184.23
Uber Technologies (UBER)
4.8482 of 5 stars
4.85 / 5 stars		$71.93+1.2%N/A116.02Moderate Buy$87.47
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
New Government Policy to Wipe Out Seniors Wealth
Don't wait until it's too late. The digital dollar is nearing the end of its trial period, and the window of o...
Oasis Gold | Sponsored
7 Downgraded Stocks That Still May Be Worth a Look
A key reason a stock price drops is one or more analyst downgrades. An analyst typically downgrades a stock be...
MarketBeat
Dave Ramsey Makes Big Mistake Live On Air
Dave Ramsey Is Dangerously Wrong And Here’s Why>> Asked whether we’re on the cusp of a US Dollar crash, Dav...
American Hartford Gold Group | Sponsored
10 Best Small Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk about small cap stocks. It's common knowledge that tilting your stock portfolio toward smaller-capi...
MarketBeat
Millionaire Investor Warns: “Brace for Apple Collapse”
Apple stock has quadrupled over the past five years. But now even Warren Buffett is pulling the plug. The O...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
10 Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
The stock market has largely recovered from its 2022 and 2023 slowdown and continues to hit new all time highs...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Inflation Falls Below 3%: What It Means for Markets and Investors
Instacart’s Smart Moves: Why Now Might Be the Time to Buy the Stock
Starbucks Stock Rises as Chipotle Falls: CEO Transition

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

    Investing Tools

    Calendars and Tools

    Search Headlines