State Street Corp decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC - Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970,148 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,224,870 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.85% of Owens Corning worth $346,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,161,000. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $166,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,829,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $82,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Owens Corning from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Owens Corning from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $121.88 on Friday. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $159.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.63). Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning's payout ratio is presently -59.40%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a building-products company that develops and manufactures materials for residential and commercial construction. Its products include roofing shingles and components, insulation for buildings and industrial applications, and interior and exterior doors. Founded in 1938 through the combination of Owens-Illinois Glass Company and Corning Glass Works' fiberglass operations, the company has a long history of developing glass-fiber-based materials. It is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and serves customers in North America and international markets.

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