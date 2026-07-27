Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.92 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,702 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,896,561 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,684,795,000 after buying an additional 1,972,719 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,982 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,849,000 after acquiring an additional 426,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $296.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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