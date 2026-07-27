Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 28,790 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.5% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $191.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.76. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Trending Headlines about Danaher

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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