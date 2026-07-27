Owlhouse Capital LP Buys Shares of 64,013 Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Owlhouse Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Celsius comprises approximately 3.0% of Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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