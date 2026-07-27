Owlhouse Capital LP Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Owlhouse Capital LP lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 5.7% of Owlhouse Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.36.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $325.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.54 and a 52 week high of $358.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $333.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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