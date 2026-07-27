Owlhouse Capital LP Sells 34,103 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Owlhouse Capital LP lowered its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,397 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,103 shares during the period. Amer Sports makes up approximately 4.1% of Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amer Sports alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,127,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 42.1% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,665,157 shares of the company's stock worth $120,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,616 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In other news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 149,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 833,580 shares of company stock worth $29,200,266 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amer Sports, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amer Sports wasn't on the list.

While Amer Sports currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here