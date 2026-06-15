Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,302 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 124,233 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for 7.2% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned about 0.23% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $134.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.12. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $179.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $676.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.92 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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