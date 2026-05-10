Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,068 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Zscaler by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $389,595.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,400.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $263,384.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,146.61. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -362.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.63 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $143.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $798.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Stephens lowered their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.46.

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Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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