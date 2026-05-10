Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the software company's stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company's stock valued at $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Adobe by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Adobe Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $253.04 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average is $295.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Article Title

Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Article Title

Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Article Title

Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Article Title

Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Article Title

Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe has also been in the news for a recent pullback after a six-session rally, indicating short-term volatility rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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