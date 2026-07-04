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Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Masco logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its Masco stake by 65.4% in the first quarter, buying 33,720 additional shares and bringing its total to 85,269 shares worth about $5.15 million.
  • Masco reported Q1 earnings of $1.04 per share, beating estimates, though revenue of $1.92 billion came in below expectations; the company also raised guidance to 4.10–4.30 EPS for FY 2026.
  • The company recently paid a $0.32 quarterly dividend and authorized a $300 million share buyback, while analysts currently assign Masco an average Hold rating with a $80.07 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Masco.

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,269 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Masco were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 7.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the construction company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,043 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,791 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company's stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Masco (NYSE:MAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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