Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,220 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $516,711,000 after purchasing an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $112,854,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,084,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,104,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Compass Point set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $233.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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