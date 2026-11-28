Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 750,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of PACCAR worth $541,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $395,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 182,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 61,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 78,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PACCAR Trading Up 1.0%

PCAR stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.98. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PACCAR from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Freedom Broker raised shares of PACCAR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $139.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc. is a global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, best known for its Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF truck brands. Its products include heavy- and medium-duty trucks serving long-haul, construction, distribution and other commercial markets. The company also manufactures engines and supplies replacement parts through its dealer networks. Through PACCAR Financial, it offers financing and leasing services to truck customers and dealers. Founded in 1905 as Seattle Car Manufacturing Company, PACCAR serves customers in North America, Europe and other international markets.

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