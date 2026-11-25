Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,036 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 359,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of PACCAR worth $56,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Paladin Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Evercore raised their price target on PACCAR from $139.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc. is a global manufacturer of commercial trucks and a provider of related products and services. Its truck brands include Kenworth and Peterbilt in North America and DAF in Europe. The company also manufactures engines and supplies replacement parts and aftermarket support for its vehicles. PACCAR serves customers through manufacturing, sales and service operations across North America, Europe and other international markets. Its businesses also include PACCAR Financial, which provides financing and leasing solutions to truck customers and dealers.

Further Reading

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