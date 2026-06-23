Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 11,872 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,252 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ITT were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ITT by 55,929.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,467,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,217 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ITT by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,230,902 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 476,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,080,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $199.25 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.77 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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