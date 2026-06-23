Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 55,633 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,633 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.3% in the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the third quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $177.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here