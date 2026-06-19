Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 458,419 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $63,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,200,200,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $128,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,031,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,587,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,295,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $107,591.25. Following the sale, the director owned 43,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,324.49. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,250 shares of company stock worth $6,299,746. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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