Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,366 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

In related news, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 19,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.44 per share, with a total value of $738,878.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 250,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,371,980.80. This trade represents a 8.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Bolanowski acquired 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 17,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,570.07. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.Gibraltar Industries's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on ROCK

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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