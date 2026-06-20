Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,727,827 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,727,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,548,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Sirius XM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 36.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company's stock.

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Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $30.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.86%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sirius XM's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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