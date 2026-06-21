Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,989 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,702 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.98 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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