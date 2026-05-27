Pachira Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Article Title

Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Article Title

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Article Title

Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Article Title

Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Neutral Sentiment: There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Article Title

There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Article Title

Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Negative Sentiment: Another cautionary piece argued that NVIDIA’s blockbuster quarter may hide a warning, reflecting investor concern that the stock’s expectations are now very high. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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