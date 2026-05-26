Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX - Free Report) by 179.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.74% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCRX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,454,000 after buying an additional 367,869 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Pacira BioSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pacira BioSciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $918.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.60 and a beta of 0.32. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $171.80 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 12,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $325,595.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,650,379.56. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 3,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $74,416.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,103,464.80. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,261 shares of company stock valued at $702,610 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company's flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX - Free Report).

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