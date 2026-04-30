Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,279,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.54% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $2,326,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 223.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $330,504,000 after buying an additional 1,047,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $672,357,000 after buying an additional 370,573 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $362,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,186,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Get PKG alerts: Sign Up

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $178.30 and a twelve month high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is 60.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Read Our Latest Report on PKG

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Packaging Corporation of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Packaging Corporation of America wasn't on the list.

While Packaging Corporation of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here