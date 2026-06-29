Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 264.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PKG alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $241.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $187.41 and a one year high of $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Packaging Corporation of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Packaging Corporation of America wasn't on the list.

While Packaging Corporation of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here