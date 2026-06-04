Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,892 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $224.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $249.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.23.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is 60.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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