Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Stake Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,458 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 222,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.85% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $158,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $213.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $249.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $258.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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