Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY Shares Purchased by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY - Free Report) by 324.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,551 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 410,996 shares during the period. Pagaya Technologies comprises 5.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Pagaya Technologies worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,663 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGY. Texas Capital raised shares of Pagaya Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

PGY opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($40.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 7.39%.The company had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CEO Gal Krubiner purchased 16,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $250,428.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 555,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,629.58. This trade represents a 3.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cory Vieira sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $32,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,866.79. This represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,090 shares of company stock worth $923,764. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company's stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

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