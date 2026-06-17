Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Ibex Wealth Advisors' 4th Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,029 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $33,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $319.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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