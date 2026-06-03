Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,929,710 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 154,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Palantir Technologies worth $2,298,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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