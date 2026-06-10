Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,011,757 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,420 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Palantir Technologies worth $1,957,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Article Title Article Title

Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Article Title Article Title

Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Article Title

Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Article Title Article Title

Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Negative Sentiment: There is also fresh macro and political overhang from the U.K. reviewing Palantir’s NHS contract amid pressure to use a break clause, plus renewed concerns about potential government control or nationalization risk in AI. These headlines could weigh on sentiment, especially for a company with meaningful public-sector exposure. Article Title Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $316.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here