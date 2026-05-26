Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,397 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

More Palantir Technologies News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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