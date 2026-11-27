Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 330.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,805 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,627 shares of the company's stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Independent Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC now owns 188,200 shares of the company's stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 43,627 shares of the company's stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $212.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.26. The company has a market capitalization of $393.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company's revenue was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $156.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $255.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,449,338.30. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 37,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $5,865,826.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 795,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,730,764.10. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Latest Palantir Technologies News

These are some of the PLTR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Palantir Stocks Rise After Peter Thiel Discloses a Share Purchase

Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Positive Sentiment: Palantir is expected to sign an agreement with Poland’s defense ministry, potentially adding to its government-sector business. Polish defence ministry to sign agreement with Palantir

Palantir is expected to sign an agreement with Poland’s defense ministry, potentially adding to its government-sector business. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir’s latest quarter was strong, with revenue up nearly 96% year over year, and some analysts view the company as a relatively resilient AI software business. That growth provides support, though it has not prevented the recent share-price decline. Palantir Is Down From Its October High

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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