Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,020 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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