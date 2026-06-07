Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,504 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 169,898 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $304,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.92 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.85.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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