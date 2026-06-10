Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 634,300 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 3.8% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Palantir Technologies worth $328,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Article Title Article Title

Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Article Title Article Title

Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Article Title

Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Article Title Article Title

Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Negative Sentiment: There is also fresh macro and political overhang from the U.K. reviewing Palantir’s NHS contract amid pressure to use a break clause, plus renewed concerns about potential government control or nationalization risk in AI. These headlines could weigh on sentiment, especially for a company with meaningful public-sector exposure. Article Title Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.29.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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