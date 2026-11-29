Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,931 shares of the company's stock after selling 297,170 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $62,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock worth $12,190,903,000 after buying an additional 2,863,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,148.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160,917 shares of the company's stock worth $404,199,000 after buying an additional 2,119,748 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $343,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2,496.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,491,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,021,000 after buying an additional 1,434,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 17,623,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,056,082,000 after buying an additional 1,212,653 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $171.78 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $212.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.80 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latest Palantir Technologies News

Investors following PLTR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Poland signed a five-year contract worth about $300 million for Palantir’s Maven AI software, intended for defense and security operations. The deal adds a major international customer and could help open further European growth opportunities. Reuters article: Poland signs contract with Palantir worth $300 million over five years

Poland signed a five-year contract worth about $300 million for Palantir’s Maven AI software, intended for defense and security operations. The deal adds a major international customer and could help open further European growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Barchart article: Analysts Raise Palantir Revenue, FCF and Stock Price Targets

Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that Palantir raised its 2026 growth outlook, but investors remain focused on slower bookings as a possible signal that future growth may not match headline revenue momentum. 24/7 Wall St. article: Palantir Raised Its 2026 Growth Outlook to 91%

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.03, for a total value of $50,109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 857,616 shares in the company, valued at $143,247,600.48. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 24,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $3,827,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 638,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,973,885.10. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

Further Reading

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