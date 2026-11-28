Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,089 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,817,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,146,030,000 after acquiring an additional 757,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock worth $12,190,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,020,265 shares of the company's stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 17,623,053 shares of the company's stock worth $2,056,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,257,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,196,785,000 after acquiring an additional 115,819 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Fubon initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.03, for a total transaction of $50,109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 857,616 shares in the company, valued at $143,247,600.48. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ryan Taylor sold 28,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,305.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 438,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,335,703.60. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

These are some of the PLTR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. The Motley Fool article: A Palantir Co-Founder Bought $122 Million of the Stock

Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Barchart article: Analysts Raise Palantir Revenue, FCF and Stock Price Targets

Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk: some commentary argues the stock leaves little room for execution missteps, while competition from AI providers such as Anthropic and concerns about bookings could weigh on sentiment. TipRanks article: Palantir Stock Has No Room for Error at This Valuation

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of PLTR opened at $171.78 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $212.94. The stock has a market cap of $412.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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