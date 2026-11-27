Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,043 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,414 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $283,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,817,693 shares of the company's stock worth $22,146,030,000 after purchasing an additional 757,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,190,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,020,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 180,486 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 17,623,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,056,082,000 after buying an additional 1,212,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,257,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,196,785,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $215.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Recent Palantir Technologies Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about PLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Palantir Stocks Rise After Peter Thiel Discloses a Share Purchase

Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir’s latest quarter was strong, with revenue up nearly 96% year over year, and some analysts view the company as a relatively resilient AI software business. That growth provides support, though it has not prevented the recent share-price decline. Palantir Is Down From Its October High

Palantir’s latest quarter was strong, with revenue up nearly 96% year over year, and some analysts view the company as a relatively resilient AI software business. That growth provides support, though it has not prevented the recent share-price decline. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders, including CEO Alexander Karp, reported share sales. Some were under pre-arranged plans or related to tax withholding, which may temper their significance, but the cluster of sales can still add to near-term caution. Palantir’s CEO Sold Shares as Co-Founder Bought

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $163.59 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $154.26.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander Karp sold 253,319 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $37,179,629.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,062,506.66. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.03, for a total transaction of $50,109,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 857,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,247,600.48. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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