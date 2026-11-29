Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,917 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,682 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Caprock Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,627 shares of the company's stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,901,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Independent Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC now owns 188,200 shares of the company's stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 43,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,338.30. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 37,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $5,865,826.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 795,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,730,764.10. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $223.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $171.78 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $212.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

These are some of the PLTR stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. The Motley Fool article: A Palantir Co-Founder Bought $122 Million of the Stock

Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Barchart article: Analysts Raise Palantir Revenue, FCF and Stock Price Targets

Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk: some commentary argues the stock leaves little room for execution missteps, while competition from AI providers such as Anthropic and concerns about bookings could weigh on sentiment. TipRanks article: Palantir Stock Has No Room for Error at This Valuation

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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