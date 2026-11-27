EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,075 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,594 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,817,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,146,030,000 after purchasing an additional 757,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock worth $12,190,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,020,265 shares of the company's stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 17,623,053 shares of the company's stock worth $2,056,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,257,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,196,785,000 after purchasing an additional 115,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $212.94. The stock has a market cap of $393.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about PLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Palantir Stocks Rise After Peter Thiel Discloses a Share Purchase

Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Positive Sentiment: Exchange-traded funds recorded $45.5 million in net Palantir buying on Nov. 24, with more funds buying than selling shares. Palantir Sees Net ETF Buying

Exchange-traded funds recorded $45.5 million in net Palantir buying on Nov. 24, with more funds buying than selling shares. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry retains put options on Palantir even after exiting his Nasdaq-100 short, keeping a prominent bearish view on the stock in focus. Michael Burry exits Nasdaq-100 short

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander Karp sold 253,319 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $37,179,629.63. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $944,062,506.66. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David Glazer sold 24,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $3,827,442.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 638,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,973,885.10. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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