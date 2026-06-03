Palatine Hill Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Palatine Hill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Tesla comprises approximately 2.3% of Palatine Hill Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $423.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.75, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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