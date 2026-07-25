Pale Fire Capital SE Buys 1,454,288 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,398,491 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,454,288 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 1.6% of Pale Fire Capital SE's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 1.88% of Teladoc Health worth $18,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,632 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. Teladoc Health's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $43,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,034.36. This trade represents a 37.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 6,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $47,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $440,029.73. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $299,058 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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